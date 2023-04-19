Suspected Club Q shooter, Anderson Aldrich, hearing vacated

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A motions hearing for the Club Q shooter is now being vacated, according to the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

According to the defense motion, the hearing was set for Friday, March 31st, but the suspect’s defense team filed another motion that requested for more information from a warrant that was recently served to the suspect.

The warrant was apparently for the social media app Discord and information and evidence regarding that warrant is expected to be released by the end of the month.

Legal documents cite the defense expects the material information with this motion will be a lot to comb through as the trial proceeds.

As of now, Anderson Aldrich’s next court appearance is scheduled for May 30th.