Fremont County man charged with 9 counts of sexual exploitation of children released on bond

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- 70-year-old Terry Vance is charged with nine counts of sexual exploitation of children after the Canon City Police Department arrested him last week for attempting to print out sexually explicit photos of underage girls at a Walgreens.

However, today Vance is out of police custody, released on a $2,000 PR bond by a judge.

Vance's arrest records show he had already been banned from Walmart for printing sexually explicit pictures.

According to arrest records, on April 12, a Walgreens employee called Canon City Police (CCPD) saying Vance was trying to pick up pictures "that were possibly of underage females that were not clothed."

A CCPD Detective went to the Walgreens and after looking at the photos, he "found probable cause that Terry had possession of child pornography."

The detective was waiting for Vance when he came to pick up the photos on April 13, and took him from the Walgreens to the police department for an interview.

At the police department, Vance told the detective he knew the photos he was printing were of underage girls.

Vance told police, "I don't go out and molest or um do anything to anyone under age," going on to say he "fantasized about making them his girlfriend."

Within the photos obtained by police, they found pictures of underage kids in various states of undress, and also of kids walking down the street.

Vance told police that "he does that sometimes and takes random photos of kids."

In the documents, the detective wrote he believes Terry Vance has printed out explicit photos of children "at least four times" based on previous police reports.

Vance was released on a $2,000 bond, but the investigation is ongoing.

CCPD is asking anyone who might have been victimized by Vance to come forward with information.