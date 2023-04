COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person was extracted from their mangled car after a crash with a semitruck early Sunday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

(CSFD)

CSFD reported the crash around 1:30 a.m. It happened at Powers Boulevard and Milton E. Proby Parkway, not far from the airport.

(CSFD)

The victim was taken to the hospital.