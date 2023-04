COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An abandoned house caught fire early Sunday morning near downtown, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

CSFD reported the fire around 3:30 a.m. Bijou was closed between Spruce Street and I-25 while crews worked on the fire.

This is the second abandoned house fire this weekend in Colorado Springs. Both fires are still under investigation.