Child seriously injured in suspected DUI crash in Colorado Springs

MGN

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A child was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after the van they were riding in smashed into a tow truck carrying several other cars, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

The crash happened just after 3:30 in the afternoon Friday on the southwest side of town at South Circle and Lake Avenue west of I-25.

Police said the van in which the child was riding ran a red light and hit a tow truck carrying two other cars. The tow truck then smashed into a work truck who was trying to make an eastbound turn from the Circle offramp.

The driver of the van was evaluated for DUI and arrested.

The driver was arrested for vehicular assault, child abuse, DUI and other charges.

