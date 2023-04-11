Veterans helping veterans: roof deployment project helping provide veteran with new roof

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, a veteran is receiving a new roof on behalf of veteran-owned roofing contractor Integrity Roofing and Painting. As well as Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity.

This is part of the Roof Deployment Project, which has a mission to give back to U.S. Military veterans. Since its inception in 2016, more than 400 military members have received new roofs.

The Owens Corning Foundation donated roofing materials and Integrity Roofing and Painting is donating the labor.

Integrity is veteran-owned and operated. Many of the employees are veterans themselves. The company says it's very important to them that they continue to give back to the veteran community.

"A lot of our employees are veterans as well," Integrity Roofing and Painting Director of Commercial Roofing Aaron Dunbar said. "So it's very special to us to be able to give back and help our great veterans after the sacrifices they've given our country."

The recipient Tuesday, Karmen Allen, is a U.S. Army veteran. She was selected to receive this roof through Habitat for Humanity's homeownership program.

Her home blessing took place in January. She's a single mother and very grateful for Habitat for Humanity's assistance in homeownership.

The roof installation began just before 8 a.m. on Bidwell Dr. and was completed before 1 p.m. the same day. Habitat for Humanity says Karmen's home will be ready for move in on July 8.