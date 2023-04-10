Monument pushes back against Polis’ plan for more affordable housing

Governor Polis' new affordable housing plan is being met with pushback from smaller communities.

The plan was introduced in the state senate two weeks ago and allows the state to control more zoning laws and holds local governments to a statewide land-use standard.

Governor Polis thinks that more density and availability is the way we can fix the affordable housing issue in Colorado, but not everybody agrees.

In Monument, the mayor says this is a one size fits all plan that doesn't fit his town.

Monument Mayor Mitch Lakind and the six members of the town council are not on board with the high-density zoning plan laid out by Governor Polis.

"The increased density that would be allowed if this were to pass would be catastrophic to Monument's culture," Laking said.

Lakind and Mayor pro-tem Steve King say Monument's infrastructure can't handle more people. Adding that there are not enough roads, or water, or parking, or schools.

The bill would also expand the state's role in zoning and allow duplexes and townhomes across many cities in Colorado.

The plan would use two tiers. Smaller towns like Monument would not have to allow triplexes and townhomes in all residential areas. Bu they would have to allow accessory dwelling units.

The Monument Mayor also pointed out that they are a commuter town. Most people don't work in the town, and adding more people to their roads just adds problems, according to him.