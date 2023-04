The deputy was not injured but needed to crawl out the passenger side due to the damage. Sadly, the elk did not survive.

DCSO tweeted pictures of the crash that happened on Hwy 85, north of Daniels Park Road.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A elk ran into the side of Douglas County sheriff's deputy patrol car Thursday night, causing significant damage.

