Car wash catches fire off I-25 in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An abandoned Circle K car wash on Garden of the Gods road was fully engulfed in a fire Saturday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

CSFD first reported the fire in the 500 block Garden of the Gods Road around 10:20 a.m.

The fire was under control by 10:35 a.m. and no injures were reported.

CSFD said they suspect homeless involvement in the cause of the fire but cannot confirm at this time.