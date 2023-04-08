Skip to Content
News
By
today at 10:26 AM
Published 10:35 AM

Car wash catches fire off I-25 in Colorado Springs

KRDO

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An abandoned Circle K car wash on Garden of the Gods road was fully engulfed in a fire Saturday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

CSFD first reported the fire in the 500 block Garden of the Gods Road around 10:20 a.m.

The fire was under control by 10:35 a.m. and no injures were reported.

CSFD said they suspect homeless involvement in the cause of the fire but cannot confirm at this time.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Riley Carroll

Riley is a weekend anchor and reporter for KRDO. Learn more about her here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content