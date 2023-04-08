60+ cars gathered in east Colorado Springs, police report reckless driving and shots fired

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- More than 60 cars were gathered Friday night in a parking lot on the east side of town driving recklessly and doing donuts, one car even fired shots as they were leaving, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

CSPD said they were proactively patrolling in the area of 2700 Palmer Park Blvd around 10:30 p.m. Friday because of ongoing complaints of large gatherings in the area, reckless driving, and shots being fired.

An officer saw the large amount of cars in a parking lot driving erratically. CSPD said people were hanging out of some of the cars. Once the people saw the officer, police said some of the cars began to leave.

7-8 gunshots were fired by someone as they left the scene, CSPD said.