Family calls for justice in the murder of Ft. Carson soldier at Palmer Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The family of a Fort Carson soldier who was shot and killed in Palmer Park is now planning to lay him to rest.

23-year-old soldier Braden Peltier, a father and husband, died in a double shooting in the early morning hours of Sunday, March 26.

Peltier's wife described him as a funny, loving man.

She said that although Braden is no longer here with her and their 2-year-old son, his legacy will forever live on.

Braden Peltier lost his life this past weekend after someone shot him and another person at Palmer Park, Colorado Springs police said.

"The army has been a lifetime goal. That is what he wanted and he did accomplish that," Peltier's wife, Misty said.

She also said he loved the outdoors and was a family-oriented man.

"He always wanted to be a dad. He always wanted his own family. He was super excited. He was really good at it," Misty added.

The family is now preparing to take Braden back to Michigan to lay him to rest.

So far, no one has been arrested for the shooting. Police say their investigation is ongoing.