Mayoral candidate Wayne Williams calls ethics complaint made by opponent a ‘publicity stunt’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A current city councilman and mayoral candidate is under fire again, this time by a political opponent.

Current El Paso County Commissioner and mayoral candidate Longinos Gonzalez filed an ethics complaint against Utilities Board Chair and mayoral candidate Wayne Williams.

The complaint centers around Williams not disclosing pertinent information before voting on the controversial 128% water ordinance passed in Feb.

This complaint comes after a 13 Investigates special report that exposed ties between Williams and the area's most powerful developer.

"I believe Councilman Williams violated city ethics code by what appears to be his purposeful withholding of relevant information during the October 19, 2022, utilities board meeting to discuss water/annexation resolution that many in attendance believed would principally benefit Norwood Development Group via a de facto monopoly on long-term development," Gonzalez said in his official complaint submitted to the city's Independent Ethics Commission on Mar. 23.

Campaign finance records show Norwood is a major contributor to Williams' campaign. Gonzalez said Williams should've disclosed the developer was in support of a similar ordinance before the meeting.

KRDO reached out to Williams to comment on this ethics complaint.

"It's readily apparent that Mr. Pitchford and candidate Gonzalez filed the frivolous complaint as a publicity stunt to prop up his failing campaign," Williams said in a statement. He went on to say, "I am confident that the commission will dismiss the Pitchford-Gonzalez publicity stunt."

City officials told KRDO ethnics complaints are confidential, so they cannot comment or even confirm when the complaint was filed.