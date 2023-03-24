Skip to Content
Cañon City Police search for suspect in burglary, pair caught on camera accused of shoplifting

CCPD

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Cañon City Police Department is searching for suspects in two different incidents.

The first incident was reported on March 19. The CCPD shared photos of a suspect in a burglary that occurred along Greenwood Ave.

CCPD

Police are also searching for two suspects in reported shoplifting that happened on March 23.

Anyone with information on either incident or who recognizes these suspects, please contact the Canon City Police Department at 719-276-5600.

