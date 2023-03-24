Candidates in the 2023 Colorado Springs General Municipal Election
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- KRDO has compiled a list of the candidates running for office in the 2023 Colorado Springs General Municipal Election.
Mayoral Candidates:
Sallie Clark
For more information on Clark, click here.
Kallan Reece Rodebaugh
For more information on Kallan, click here.
John Tig Tiegen
For more information about Tiegen, click here.
Yemi Mobolade
For more information on Mobolade, click here.
Christopher Mitchell
For more information on Mitchell, click here.
Lawrence Joseph Martinez
No further information or a photo was provided.
Longinos Gonzalez Jr.
For more information on Gonzalez Jr., click here.
Tom Strand
No further information or a photo was provided.
Andrew Dalby
For more information on Dalby, click here.
Jim Miller
For more information on Miller, click here.
Darryl Glenn
For more information on Glenn, click here.
Wayne Williams
For more information on Williams, click here.
City Council Candidates
At-Large Candidates
- Jaymen Johnson
- David Leinweber
- Lynette Crow-Iverson
- Katherine "Kat" Gayle
- Brian Risley
- Roland Rainey, Jr.
- Glenn Carlson
- Jay Inman
- Chineta Davis
- Gordon KIingenschmitt
- Jane Northrup Glenn