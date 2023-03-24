Candidates in the 2023 Colorado Springs General Municipal Election

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- KRDO has compiled a list of the candidates running for office in the 2023 Colorado Springs General Municipal Election.

Mayoral Candidates:

Sallie Clark

Kallan Reece Rodebaugh

John Tig Tiegen

Yemi Mobolade

Christopher Mitchell

Lawrence Joseph Martinez

Longinos Gonzalez Jr.

Tom Strand

Andrew Dalby

Jim Miller

Darryl Glenn

Wayne Williams

City Council Candidates

At-Large Candidates

District 3* Unexpired 2-year Term