Your Voice, Your Vote: Colorado Springs General Municipal Election information

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On April 4, 2023, the Colorado Springs General Municipal Election is happening.

Voters will be tasked with selecting a new mayor, electing city council candidates, and voting on one ballot issue.

Below is what Colorado Springs voters need to know.

When am I getting my ballot?

On Friday, March 10, 2023, the City Clerk will be mailing ballot packets to registered, active voters who live within the corporate boundaries of the City of Colorado Springs.

The City Clerk does not maintain voter registration, however, you can register online at the Colorado Secretary of State Website(link is external).

If you have questions regarding your voter registration, please visit the El Paso County Elections website(link is external) or call (719) 575-8683.

If you do not receive your ballot packet by March 17, 2023, please contact the City Clerk's Office.

The April 4 election is an all-mail ballot election only.

Military and overseas voting

Colorado Springs voters currently residing or on active duty outside of the United States can find information on how to vote by clicking here.

What’s on the April 4, 2023, ballot?

For the April 4 election, elected positions include Mayor, three at-large City Council seats for a four-year team, and the unexpired term for City Council District 3 to serve the remaining two years of the term.

Each voter's ballot will contain the Mayor and City Council at-large races and any ballot questions. Only those voters who live in the City Council District 3 boundary will see this race in addition to the Mayor, City Council at-large, and the TOPS ballot question.

Mayoral Candidates

City Council Candidates

At-Large

District 3* Unexpired 2-year term

Resolution No. 03-23

City Council referred a question to the ballot to extend the Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) sales and use tax for 20 years with no increase to the tax.

The resolution is written as it appears on the ballot below:

Without imposing any new tax or increasing the rate of any existing tax, shall the existing 0.1% (one tenth of a cent) city sales and use tax for trails, open space, and parks (tops) be extended from its current expiration of December 31, 2025 through December 31, 2045, with the same uses for open space acquisition and stewardship, and trails and parks acquisition and maintenance, the above constituting no changes to the program except allowing funds dedicated to maintenance of trails and open spaces to be used regardless of how the trail or open space was acquired, and in the open space category a minimum of seventy-five percent (75%) of funds be spent on acquisition of open space, as a continuation of a voter-approved revenue change and exception to any constitutional, statutory, and charter revenue and spending limitations that may otherwise apply?

Below is a sample ballot:

What City Council District am I in?

There are six districts in Colorado Springs. People can find their local representative and district and view other information related to City Council districts through this interactive map or the map below:

To download a map of each district, click here.

Where can I drop off my ballot?

Ballots can be dropped off at any of the locations listed below beginning on March 10, 2023. Ballots must be received, not just postmarked, by the City Clerk's Office or a designated drop-off location by 7 p.m. on election night, Tuesday, April 4.

People who choose to mail in their ballot are asked to allow at least seven days of transit before Election Day.

LOCATION ADDRESS HOURS OF OPERATION ELECTION DAY HOURS (Main Location)

City Clerk's Office

City Administration Building 30 South Nevada Ave.,

Suite 101 Mon-Fri

8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

24/7 Ballot Box 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Bear Creek Park,

Community Garden 2002 Creek Crossing 24/7 Ballot Box 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Black Forest Park-n-Ride 7503 Black Forest Rd. 24/7 Ballot Box 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Boot Barn Hall

at Bourbon Brothers 13071 Bass Pro Dr. 24/7 Ballot Box 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Broadmoor Towne Center

at Southgate 2007 Southgate Rd. 24/7 Ballot Box 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Charles C. “Chuck” Brown

Transportation

& Environmental Complex 3275 Akers Dr. 24/7 Ballot Box 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Citadel Mall Northside 750 Citadel Dr. E. 24/7 Ballot Box 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Colorado Springs Senior Center 1514 North Hancock Ave. 24/7 Ballot Box 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Cottonwood Creek

Recreational Center 3920 Dublin Blvd. 24/7 Ballot Box 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. El Paso County

Citizens Service Center 1675 West Garden of the Gods Rd. 24/7 Ballot Box 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. El Paso County Downtown

- Centennial Hall 200 South Cascade Ave. 24/7 Ballot Box 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. El Paso County Fort Carson Branch 6351 Wetzel Ave., Bldg. 1525 24/7 Ballot Box 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. El Paso County North

- Union Town Center Branch 8830 North Union Blvd. 24/7 Ballot Box 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. El Paso County Southeast

- Powers Branch 5650 Industrial Pl., Suite 100 24/7 Ballot Box 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. First and Main New Center Point 24/7 Ballot Box 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Leon Young Sports Complex 1335 S. Chelton Rd. 24/7 Ballot Box 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Pikes Peak Regional

Development Center 2880 International Cir. 24/7 Ballot Box 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. PPSC (Centennial Campus) 5675 S. Academy Blvd. 24/7 Ballot Box 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. PPSC (Rampart Range) 2070 lnterquest Pkwy. 24/7 Ballot Box 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. PPLD-East Library 5550 North Union Blvd. 24/7 Ballot Box 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. PPLD-Library 21c 1175 Chapel Hills Dr. 24/7 Ballot Box 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Rocky Mountain Calvary 4285 N. Academy Blvd. 24/7 Ballot Box 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Tiffany Square U-Haul

Moving & Storage 6805 Corporate Dr. 24/7 Ballot Box 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. UCCS - Kraemer Family Library 1420 Austin Bluffs Pkwy. 24/7 Ballot Box 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Vista Grande Baptist Church 5680 Stetson Hills Blvd. 24/7 Ballot Box 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Wilson Ranch Pool 2335 Allegheny Dr. 24/7 Ballot Box 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Ballot drop-off locations

Colorado Springs City Clerk's Mail Ballot Plan

Mail Ballot FAQs

What is a mail ballot election?

A mail ballot election provides every eligible active voter, residing within the limits of the City of Colorado Springs, a ballot indicating the issues and candidates for their specific City Council District. The mail ballot packet is mailed to the address listed on voter registration records.

All active voters will receive a ballot mailed to the mailing address shown on the voter registration records unless a request for an absentee ballot is received. If you have moved or changed addresses and have not updated your voter registration, the ballot will not be forwarded and will be returned to the City Clerk's Office as undeliverable.

What does the mail ballot election mean to me?

There will be no voting at precinct polling places.

There will be no early voting.

Ballots will be mailed to all active voters within the City of Colorado Springs boundary.

When will you mail the ballots?

We anticipate mailing ballots on March 10, 2023. If you do not receive a ballot by Friday, March 17, 2023, and believe you are an eligible active voter within the City limits, contact the City Clerk's Office at (719) 385-5901, option 4, or email us at elections@coloradosprings.gov

What is the typical return rate for mail ballots?

Historical voter turnout (the percentage of total votes counted divided by active registered voters) can be found on the Election Archives page coloradosprings.gov/election-history. Just look for the Results Summary. If you are curious about the daily volume of ballots scanned, you can review the Daily Reports for the last four municipal elections. Election Daily Reports

The Daily Report indicates the number of returned ballot packets scanned each day of processing beginning, March 11, 2023.

Visit the Election Data, Reports, and Fee Schedule page if you are interested in purchasing electronic data regarding current and past elections.

Am I an active voter?

To verify your current voter status, go to govotecolorado.gov.

Per City Code 5.1.102 we only mail to active registered electors.

How do I get a ballot if I am inactive?

If you are an inactive voter and the following are true, you can fill out an Initial Ballot Application and receive a ballot:

Your registered address has not changed

Your name has not changed

If you submit your Initial Ballot Application by postal mail, please make sure the City Clerk’s Office receives your request at least nine days before Election Day or there may not be enough time for you to receive, vote, and return your ballot.

You can also reactivate your registration through govotecolorado.gov. Choose the Find My registration option. Once your registration is shown, select the Click here to activate your voter registration link. (this link only appears if you are Inactive).

If your address or name has changed or if you wish to activate your registration in person, you can visit the El Paso County Elections Department to update your registration (address details for El Paso County offices are available on their website).

If you need to make a change to your voter registration on or after March 27, 2023, please visit the City Clerk's Office at 30 S. Nevada Ave, Suite 101, or the El Paso County Election Department to process your registration changes.

Inactive Voter Ballot Request Affidavit

How do I get a replacement ballot?

If you spoil, deface, or lose your ballot, you may contact the City Clerk's Office to obtain a replacement ballot. You may obtain replacement ballots, one at a time, not to exceed three total replacement ballots. You can go in person to the City Clerk’s Office, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day), or by completing and sending the application form to elections@coloradosprings.gov.

Replacement Ballot Application

What is the postage required if I choose to mail my ballot?

First class postage is required for ballots being mailed. A forever stamp is sufficient postage.

What if I forgot to sign my return envelope?

The City Clerk's Office will contact you by phone, email, or mail to complete a form. You may bring the completed form to the City Clerk’s Office, email or mail the form to the City Clerk’s Office. You must return the form or come to the City Clerk’s Office by no later than 5 p.m. on April 12, 2023.

If you fail to sign your return envelope and fail to return the form, your ballot will not be counted.

What if I forgot to put a copy of my ID in my return envelope?

If your return envelope is marked ID REQUIRED and you fail to put a copy of valid identification in the reply envelope, the City Clerk's Office will contact you by phone, email, or mail to complete a form. You may bring the completed form to the City Clerk’s Office, email, or mail the form to the City Clerk’s Office. You must return the form or come to the City Clerk’s Office by no later than 5 p.m. on April 12, 2023.

If you fail to provide a copy of identification and fail to return the form with a copy of identification, your ballot will not be counted.

How and when can I find out the results of the election?

Unofficial results of the City Election will be posted on coloradosprings.gov/election. The initial unofficial results should be available by 7:30 p.m. Additional updates to the unofficial results will be posted throughout the evening until all ballots have been counted.

A link from the City's home page, as well as links from the election pages, will be available on Election Day.

Results can also be viewed on the City cable television station on Channel 18, local television stations, as well as local media websites, like here on KRDO.com and on KRDO NewsChannel 13

What is your address, phone number, and other contact information?

Mailing Address: City Clerk's Office

PO Box 1575, MC 110

Colorado Springs, CO 80901-1575 Physical Address: City Clerk's Office

30 S. Nevada Ave, Suite 101

Colorado Springs, CO 80903 Phone, email, and fax: Phone: (719) 385-5901 (option 4)

Email: elections@coloradosprings.gov(link sends e-mail)

Fax: (719) 385-5114

What is the process for completing my mail ballot?

Follow all the voting instructions on your ballot.

After you vote:

Refold your ballot along the original fold lines. Place the ballot in the Official Return Envelope. If you must provide identification (ID), make a photocopy of one valid identification (ID) and place the photocopy inside the Official Return Envelope. If you were mailed an initial or replacement ballot application, complete, sign, and place it inside the Official Return Envelope. Sign and date the SELF-AFFIRMATION located on your Official Return Envelope.

You may place your ballot in any of the designated ballot drop-off locations listed above, or affix first class postage and then mail it to the City Clerk's Office.

If you are a first-time voter who registered by mail, you must submit identification with your ballot for your vote to count. Your return envelope will indicate ID REQUIRED below your name and address. If you have previously voted by mail and provided identification or in person at a polling location, proof of ID is not required.

What forms of identification are acceptable?

Note: All IDs must be current and valid. If your ID shows an address, it must be a Colorado address.

A valid Colorado driver's license or Identification Card issued by the Department of Revenue

A valid U.S. passport

A valid employee ID card with your photograph issued by any branch, department, agency, or entity of the U.S. government or of this state, or by any county, municipality, board, authority, or other political subdivision of Colorado

A valid pilot's license issued by the Federal Aviation Administration or other authorized agency of the U.S.

A valid U.S. military ID card with your photograph on it

A copy of a current utility bill (within the last 60 days), bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government documents that show your name and address. For example, visit govotecolorado.com

A Certificate of Degree of Indian or Alaskan Native Blood

A valid Medicare or Medicaid card issued by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

A certified copy of your U.S. birth certificate issued in the U.S.

Certified documentation of naturalization

A valid student ID card with your photograph issued by an institute of higher education in Colorado

A valid veteran ID card with your photograph issued by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Veterans Health Administration

A valid ID card issued by a federally recognized tribal government certifying your tribal membership

Verification that you are a resident of a group residential facility

Verification that you are committed to the Department of Human Services and confined, but eligible to register and vote

Written correspondence from the County Sheriff or his or her designee to the City Clerk indicating that the elector is confined in a county jail or detention facility

What if I make a mistake while voting my ballot?

If you make a mistake while voting, you can obtain a replacement ballot. If you have already mailed or hand-delivered your ballot to a drop-off site, you will not be able to get a replacement ballot as you have already cast your ballot in the election.

What if I am away from my residence when the ballots are mailed?

ABSENTEE BALLOT INFORMATION

If you will be at an address different than the mailing address on your voter registration when the ballots are mailed, you can request an absentee ballot be mailed to you at the address you will be staying. A written application must be submitted for each person requesting an absentee ballot. The April 4, 2023 election is an all-mail ballot election, so an Absentee Request is not required if you want to receive your ballot at the mailing address on your voter registration. You can confirm or change your mailing address online at govotecolorado.gov.

The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

Absentee Ballot Request Form

What if I don’t receive my ballot?

If you are an active registered voter and do not receive a ballot by Friday, March 17, 2023, contact the City Clerk's Office at (719) 385-5901, option 4, or email elections@coloradosprings.gov. If your voter registration is verified and current, the City Clerk's Office will inform you of the procedure to obtain a replacement ballot.

Why didn’t I get a ballot?

Ballots are mailed to all active registered voters at an address within the City limits of Colorado Springs.

If you did not get a ballot, it may be because:

You moved and did not change your voter registration address (Ballots WILL NOT be forwarded to your new address by the Post Office; they will be returned to the City Clerk as Undeliverable)

be forwarded to your new address by the Post Office; they will be returned to the City Clerk as Undeliverable) You live outside City limits or within an enclave of unincorporated El Paso County

You are not a registered voter

Your voter status is inactive (if you have not voted in previous elections, your voter registration may be inactive).

You had your mail held or forwarded temporarily by the Post Office because you were out of town (Ballots WILL NOT be held or forwarded by the Post Office; they will be returned to the City Clerk as Undeliverable)

If you think your ballot has been returned to the City Clerk's Office as undeliverable, call (719) 385-5901, option 4, and the City Clerk's Office can verify if your ballot was returned to the City Clerk's Office by the Post Office. If your ballot was returned as undeliverable, you will need to obtain a replacement ballot.

What is the deadline for returning the ballot?

The ballot must be received in the City Clerk's Office or designated ballot drop-off location by 7 p.m. on election night, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. If you mail your ballot, please allow at least seven days for the ballot to reach the City Clerk's Office.