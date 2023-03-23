Teen hit, killed outside Doherty High School was exchange student from Italy, three-sport athlete

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A spokesperson for District 11 confirmed the student killed in a crash outside Doherty High School Wednesday was from Italy.

According to the district, the teen was an exchange student from Italy. She was also a three-sport athlete at the school. The Colorado Springs Police Department said she was 17 years old.

CSPD said they would not release her name due to her age.

According to D11, the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday near the Barnes and Austin Bluffs intersection, near a school parking lot.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a Jeep stopped in the middle of the road and the student lying unresponsive in the road.

CSPD said the teen was crossing Barnes Rd. when she was hit by the eastbound Jeep. The driver did remain at the scene. Investigators determined the teen was in the crosswalk when she was hit. The eastbound light was red when the vehicle entered the intersection.

Police said this is still an active investigation.