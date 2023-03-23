Grass fire east of Lamar burns roughly 5,000+ acres, destroys three outbuildings

PROWERS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A fire between Lamar and Granada that began Wednesday afternoon burned more than 5,000 acres.

According to Prowers County officials, Prowers County Rural Fire was paged to a grass fire on March 22 at 3:58 p.m. burning along Highway 50, east of Lamar at mile marker 443. The first units on the scene reported the fire was moving northeast from Highway 50 toward the Arkansas River, County Road 19, and CO Highway 196.

A Code Red was issued by Prowers County E911 to alert nearby residents of the fire.

The fire grew quickly due to the dry and windy conditions. By 1:30 a.m. Thursday, crews had managed to contain it to the Arkansas River bottom fully.

Lamar Light and Power and Southeast Colorado Power did suffer losses of utility poles around Hwy. 196, which left some residents without power.

According to officials, three outbuildings, including corals, were lost in the fire. Officials said three homes were threatened, but they didn't burn.

So far, no injuries or animal losses have been reported.

The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention will fly over the fire today to look for hotspots and map the burn area. Officials believe the fire burned an estimated 5,604 acres.

In addition to the several agencies who responded to the fire, officials said numerous local farmers assisted with tractors, blades, discs, and water trucks.