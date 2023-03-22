Crews respond to fire burning in Prowers County, some in area without power

PROWERS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews are battling a fire burning in Prowers County.

According to officials, Prowers County Rural Fire responded to a fire east of Lamar near County Road 19. Officials said the fire quickly grew due to the dry and windy conditions and Rural Fire called for aid from multiple fire departments in the region as well as Prowers County Road and Bridge.

As of 10 p.m., officials said crews cut a path around the fire and contained it to the area around the Arkansas River bottom. They don't believe any structures were lost or are currently threatened.

However, power is out in some parts of Prowers County from the loss of power poles. Crews are working to make repairs.

A viewer shared this photo:

Courtesy Kelcey Groover

Officials did not release just how large the fire was.