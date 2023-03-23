Following Denver school shooting, Colorado Springs districts discuss their security protocols

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Denver school shooting that left two faculty members injured is at the center of discussion at the State Capitol. Thursday, Denver Public School students held a 'sit in' at the capitol, pushing lawmakers for stricter gun laws once again.

"Nothing has changed and something and something absolutely has to change," said a Denver Public School student.

Wednesday's shooting came just weeks after a 16-year-old was shot in his car near the Denver East High School campus. Luis Garcia died on March 1, two weeks after he was shot, surrounded by family and friends.

Hundreds of Denver Public School students marched to the State Capitol on Thursday morning. Holding banners in hand, demanding change, after two tragic shootings at Denver East high in six weeks.

A month ago, the Denver Public School board voted to remove all Denver Police officers from campuses. They agreed to just keep security staff at the schools.

But, after Wednesday's school shooting, the superintendent announced he's bringing back armed school resources officers into the schools.

Currently, there isn't a state requirement to have school resource officers. In the Pikes Peak region, there are districts with different security protocols.

Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 told KRDO it has one full-time school resource officer and seven armed security guards.

Harrison School District 2 has three police SRO officers, two armed security administrators, and three unarmed security guards.

We also spoke with a former SRO in Pueblo County.

"It's a huge difference between being on the streets and being in the schools. Because you bring someone off the streets into the schools it's just not the same," said Joey Musso, former Pueblo Resources Officer.

Musso said the job of an SRO is not only to keep students safe but to build a bond and trust with students.

"When they realize that hey this cop here at our school that is here all the time he is so cool or she is so cool they talk with us, they play basketball with us. You know you just really want to build that relationship with them and you want to be able to let them know that they can trust you and they can come to you whenever something bad is happening," added Musso.

KRDO also reached out to school districts 20, 11, and Pueblo Districts 60 and 70 to see if they have school resources on-site or if they use security guards. We have yet to hear back.