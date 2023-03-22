Pueblo County 2022 homicide case closed after suspect killed

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office closed a 2022 homicide case after learning the suspect was dead.

On April 24, 2022, the body of 46-year-old Fred Giron was found on Little Burnt Mill Rd. just south of Starlite Dr., just outside the Pueblo City limits.

Investigators determined his death was a homicide and identified a 17-year-old male as the suspect in the deadly shooting.

The suspect was found dead in Pueblo on May 2, 2022, just days after Giron's death. According to the sheriff's office, the suspect's death was ruled a double homicide.

The sheriff's office said detectives connected Giron's death to the juvenile. However, due to the suspect being dead, the PCSO said the case is closed.