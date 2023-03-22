Newly proposed senate bill would allow permanent speeding enforcement zones

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A newly introduced bill in the Colorado State Senate would allow cities to use permanent photo radar enforcement to cite speeders and remove the existing requirement that an officer must be present to issue a ticket.

SB23-200, introduced this week, would require a city in Colorado to create something called an “automated vehicle identification corridor.”

Essentially, it's an area with permanent signage to alert drivers that photo enforcement is being used in the area. To create these zones, a city would need to notify the public 30 days before the camera becomes active, and only issue warnings the first 30 days it's active.

The overarching goal is to slow drivers down and help reduce serious injury crashes or fatalities on the road.

An attorney who defends clients against red light tickets told our news partners in Denver, the bill would be terrible for the individual and a moneymaker for city governments. However, sponsors said that that isn't true.

The bill caps fines for drivers who are cited at $40 and they said it would not add points to a driver's license.