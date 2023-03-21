Skip to Content
Pueblo Police recover seven stolen vehicles, makes several arrests

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department joined multiple law enforcement agencies to recover stolen vehicles and made several arrests.

According to PPD, the combined efforts recovered seven stolen vehicles, recovered another vehicle associated with eluding police in Denver, and made seven arrests with another having charges referred to the 10th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Along with the recovered vehicles, drugs and a stolen gun were recovered with a suspect who was booked as a previous offender in possession of a weapon.

The PPD encourages drivers to always lock their car doors and never leave keys or valuable items inside a vehicle.

The Pueblo Police Department partnered with the Colorado State Patrol, Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, locale Parole, the Fountain Police Department, and the Cañon City Police Department.

