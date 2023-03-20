Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office: Sexually violent predator moving to Pueblo West neighborhood

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office announced someone considered a "sexually violent predator" is moving to Pueblo West.

According to the sheriff's office, 29-year-old Justin R. Collins, deemed a sexually violent predator, will be released Wednesday, March 22. The Department of Corrections states Collins will live at 442 S. Tejon Avenue in Pueblo West. He will be required to register as a sex offender with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office every 90 days.

The PCSO said Collins was convicted of sexual assault/child and sexual exploitation. He also has a prior conviction for sexual assault. He meets the criteria that require community notification.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is releasing this information pursuant to state statute (16-13-901), which authorizes law enforcement agencies to inform the public of a sex offender's release when the offender has been determined to be a sexually violent predator and is subject to community notification.

Collins is described as 5-foot-11 inches tall, 195 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with further questions can contact the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6400 or online here.