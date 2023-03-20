Pueblo County Sheriff K9 finds fentanyl stuffed inside bunny toy recovered near rollover crash

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo County Sheriff K9 and their deputy handler found a gun and fentanyl pills following a rollover accident on I-25 Monday.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies assisted Colorado State Patrol with a rollover accident near mile marker 112 at the southbound rest area. Witnesses reported seeing someone in the vehicle throw a backpack in a trash can at the rest stop.

After finding the backpack, K9 Edo alerted handler Deputy Martinez of possible drugs inside. When deputies looked inside, they found a stuffed bunny with a jar of fentanyl concealed inside it.

Additionally, deputies recovered a handgun that had an altered serial number.

At the scene, K9 Edo also alerted deputies of possible drugs in the vehicle.

Colorado State Patrol is investigating the accident and the fentanyl and weapon recovery.