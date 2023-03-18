One person shot in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person was shot on the southeast side of Colorado Springs Friday night, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police said it happened at home on Conquista Drive near Murray and Fountain just before 9 p.m.

There was a disturbance at the home and minutes later shots were fired from the street, CSPD said.

Officers on scene found lots of shell casings but have yet to find a suspect.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing.