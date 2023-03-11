DNA match leads to arrest two years later in murder on the eastern plains

RUSH, Colo. (KRDO) -- A DNA match has led authorities to an arrest nearly two years after a murder on the eastern plains, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

The murder happened back on May 12, 2021. EPCSO responded to the 6000 block of S. Johnson road in Rush to check on a person there.

Once on scene, deputies said they found 43-year-old Donaciano Amaya dead at the property.

DNA testing at the time ruled out several people in the sheriff's office's investigation but it also revealed the presence of unknown DNA.

Recently, that DNA sample finally matched yo to 26-year-old Kevin Chaparro Macias. EPCSO said he was arrested Wednesday and booked into the El Paso County Jail.

EPCSO said they wanted to clarify that any rumors linking Amaya's death to the Yoder ranchers, Courtney and Nicole Mallery, are false.