Court Docs: Multiple Pueblo West residents call 911 after seeing man with guns trying to get into homes

PUEBLO WEST, Colo (KRDO) -- Days after a man was arrested for firing guns while wandering around Pueblo West, residents told KRDO they were scared about what was happening in their neighborhood.

William Ray, 37, faces multiple charges after he fired several gunshots, entered one home, and tried entering another in Pueblo West.

He was taken into custody after deputies responded to multiple reports of gunshots and someone trying to enter homes in the area of S. Stanley Dr. and E. Steward Dr. Wednesday evening.

According to court documents, deputies found a loaded handgun on the porch of a home and a second handgun in the bed of a truck on the property. He had reportedly been knocking on the front door of that house while "fiddling" with a gun.

At another home, court documents Ray handed a resident a bullet before walking away.

KRDO Spoke with two people who live in the area that also called 9-1-1. They said they initially heard the motion on their ring doorbell, but they didn't have the upgrade where it plays back video. They said by the time they got to the door nobody was there.

"I let everybody know on Ring (an app for neighborhoods) that cops were called. And then so but other people that were on the Ring community did as well. The Ring doorbell. So yeah. Which was nice," Ashely Sowinski.

Deputies also spoke with Ray's girlfriend who said she heard him firing his gun. She said she was in fear for her life and her children's life.

Ray was arrested on four counts of felony menacing, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, reckless endangerment, first-degree burglary, and violation of a protection order.

He was booked into the Pueblo County Jail.