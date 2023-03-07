Colorado Springs kid athletes to receive free soccer balls this season thanks to SCHEELS

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is partnering with SCHEELS to provide hundreds of local kids soccer balls for the city's soccer league.

According to city officials, hundreds of Colorado Springs' kids are playing soccer for free this spring through the City's Sports Office, a program made possible by Olympic City USA.

To ensure the players have everything they need for the season, officers are distributing soccer balls to practice sites cityside this month beginning Tuesday.

This is part of CSPD's PlayCOS initiative. Since 2021, the city said PlayCOS has hosted 73 events and donated to 21 schools and three community centers.

According to the city, there are 1,450 registered players for the spring season. Every player will get a free soccer ball to keep and practice with at home.