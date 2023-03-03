Skip to Content
One man injured in shooting on Pueblo’s east side Friday afternoon

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Pueblo's east side Friday afternoon.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, officers responded to the 2000 block of N. Hudson Ave. at 11:28 a.m.

At the scene, officers found a man suffering from suspected gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At this time, a suspect has not been taken into custody.

PPD said this is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the PPD Communications Center at (719) 553-2502, or Detective Jeff Shay at (719) 553-2445. To remain anonymous, call the Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867.

