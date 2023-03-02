Pikes Peak United Way helped more than 200 Colorado Springs families with mobile food drive

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Pikes Peak United Way held its bi-monthly mobile pantry on Thursday.

During the drive at Sierra High School, officials said 250 families received food. Beginning at 11 a.m., vehicles lined the school while people patiently waited to receive bags or boxes of groceries from volunteers.

People were given non-perishable cans, fruits, and dairy products.

Officials with United Way told KRDO they saw twice the amount of people they usually do at Thursday's event. They said a lot of the families need extra help because of the SNAP benefit reductions.

"We are seeing an uptick in people needing food and we don't want any of our kids going hungry," said Heather Steinman, Chief Operating Officer at United Way.

The hope is the food given out today will last families for at least two weeks until the next mobile food pantry.

"Since we are losing our benefits this is helping us a lot right now," said Marra Hardy, a mother of four.

United Way's next food distribution will be held on Thursday, March 16 at Sierra High School.

For more information, you can visit United Way's official page.