New mobile health units deployed in rural communities to help fight opioid use crisis

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Behavioral Health Administration (BHA) unveiled six new mobile health service units that will provide much-needed healthcare services to rural communities, including Woodland Park.

According to the BHA, the units are dedicated to providing community members with Substance Use Disorder Services, specifically focusing on medication for opioid use disorder and counseling.

These units are funded through $9.9 million from the State Opioid Response grant. The six units will visit 30 rural and difficult to reach counties.

When patients visit the clinic, they'll meet with a nurse or counselor who will determine the best course of treatment.

The Woodland Park unit will be in the area once a week, every Wednesday. The mobile health service unit accepts walk-ins and appointments.

