Avalanche survivor reflects on miraculous recovery one year later

LA PLATA MOUNTAINS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Feb. 26, 2022, Mint Henk and his skiing partner set out for the La Plata mountains, west of Durango, to ski terrain they were very familiar with.

“I’ve spent a lot of time in avalanche terrain," Mint said.

Mint had been backcountry skiing for 20 years. He was a ski patroller, guide, and even worked in avalanche mitigation.

As he always did, Mint checked the ski report the night before, checking for avalanche danger.

“We did read the avalanche report and we saw the risk. And it was a conversation of do we think we can handle this risk?”

Mint and his partner decided they could indeed handle the risk and set out. The first run of the day went smoothly, Mint said they didn't see the danger that was there.

On the second run of the day, the avalanche hit, sweeping Mint down the mountain. Luckily, he had some gear that helped him. He credits his helmet and airbags for saving his life by keeping him above the snowpack.

"If I had been buried as well, my chances of survival would have been far less."

Mint's partner used his beacon to call 911 and located Mint. His partner called search and rescue and helped direct them to the stranded skier. Mint said without his partner finding him first, search and rescue would've taken too long.

“I am very grateful for them — but they wouldn’t have gotten to me in time.”

Some of Mint's injuries were immediately apparent, others were found out at the hospital.

“I had a compound broken femur, which means my femur was coming out the back of my leg, which ya know there’s a lot of bleeding. You can bleed out very quickly so thankfully we had a tourniquet on it limiting bleeding.”

Mint also suffered a broken back and a head injury.

Due to the extent of his injuries, Mint was life-flighted to Penrose St. Francis in Colorado Springs. He was unconscious for three days while there.

“My memory really fades to that waking up and Penrose going wow this is pretty bad, but compared to what it could be this is pretty good.”

Mint is recovering well now, both physically and mentally. He said the accident took a psychological toll on his wife, as he was asleep for the toughest parts.

"I still have dreams of skiing powder in the backcountry. I don’t know what that experience will be like when I’m at the top of that run looking down." Mint said although he's excited to get back on the mountain, he's taking the year off to be with his family and heal.

Overall, Mint advises skiers of all skill levels to take a beat and think before skiing on avalanche-risky days.

“Maybe you give it a few days and miss out on a day of pretty great skiing, but maybe you’re going to gain some days because of it. Maybe you’re going to gain some years because of it!”