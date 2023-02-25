One person dead after car rolls on northeast side of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person died in a single-car crash Friday evening on the northeast side of town, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police said officers responded just before 6:50 p.m. to the 5100 block of N Powers Blvd regarding a traffic crash involving a fatality. Upon arrival officers said they determined a single car traveling south on Powers lost control, left the roadway and rolled over ejecting one of the passengers. That passenger was dead on scene, according to CSPD.

The Major Crash team responded and assumed the investigation. CSPD said it is too early to determine if speed or alcohol are factors in the crash.