today at 9:46 AM
Published 10:05 AM

Denver dog treat food truck donates money to animal rescue in Sedalia

Bone Apétreat

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Bone Apétreat!, a Denver-based dog treat food truck, will donate a portion of their sales in March to 4 Paws 4 Life in Sedalia.

2.5% of all proceeds will go towards the animal rescue.

“After my rescue dog Graham passed in 2022, I was devastated,” said Tiffany Brown, owner of Bone Apétreat!. “4 Paws 4 Life helped me find my sweet pup Maverick who rescued me from the grief and despair of losing a pet. We’re thrilled to be able to support this organization that helps so many dogs rescue their humans like Maverick did for me.”

On National Puppy Day, Mar. 25, the dog treat truck will be at the Heart and Home Local Artisan Market in Centennial for a joint event with 4 Paws 4 Life to celebrate the month-long partnership. Visitors will be able to adopt dogs and shop for locally sourced treats and products at the event from noon to 2 p.m. located at 8239 S. Holly Street.

Riley Carroll

Riley is a weekend anchor and reporter for KRDO. Learn more about her here.

