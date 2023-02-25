Skip to Content
News
By
New
today at 12:02 PM
Published 12:09 PM

Babysitter arrested in death of toddler in Conejos County

MGN

CONEJOS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A babysitter was arrested Friday in the death of a 23-month-old girl in Conejos County, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Denise Cordova, 47, was taken into custody by the Conejos County Sheriff's Office Friday. CBI said the sheriff's office began investigating after the child was taken to the hospital on Jan. 31 with life-threatening injuries. The child died sometime later.

At the time of the incident, CBI said the child was in the care of babysitter Cordova.

CBI is assisting in the investigation.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Riley Carroll

Riley is a weekend anchor and reporter for KRDO. Learn more about her here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content