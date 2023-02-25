Babysitter arrested in death of toddler in Conejos County

CONEJOS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A babysitter was arrested Friday in the death of a 23-month-old girl in Conejos County, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Denise Cordova, 47, was taken into custody by the Conejos County Sheriff's Office Friday. CBI said the sheriff's office began investigating after the child was taken to the hospital on Jan. 31 with life-threatening injuries. The child died sometime later.

At the time of the incident, CBI said the child was in the care of babysitter Cordova.

CBI is assisting in the investigation.