Barkman library in Pueblo to close due to meth contamination

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) — The Barkman branch library will be closed starting Feb. 27 and will remain closed for the week due methamphetamine residue remediation, according to the Pueblo City-County Library District.

PCCLD said on Jan. 26, they began screening for methamphetamine contamination of the restrooms at the Belmont-area library branch, located at 1300 Jerry Murphy Rd. The screenings showed the presence of methamphetamine residue present in the public bathrooms. Bathroom samples were above the .10 micrograms per 100 centimeter standard as set by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

"The library district's goal is to maintain safe and comfortable public library buildings. We have tested the Barkman Library based on recent, elevated incidents of drug use at that location. We are following the recommendations of the environmental testing company and CDPHE and have engaged a state certified company to complete the remediation. While we believe the risks to public health are low at the levels tested at the Barkman Library, we are committed to protecting public health in taking these steps," Sherri Baca PCCLD’s executive director said.

Remediation work will be completed by Fresh-Start Environmental and retesting will keep the Barkman Library closed until the clearance test results are received. PCCLD said they will reopen the branch as soon as possible.

All other PCCLD locations remain open at this time.