Denver Deputy Sheriff arrested, faces charges of assault and domestic violence

MGN

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A deputy with the Denver Sheriff Department (DPD) is on investigatory leave and faces charges related to domestic violence.

According to 9News, Denver Deputy Sheriff Christopher Perez is on investigatory leave after Broomfield Police arrested him Saturday.

KRDO's Denver news partners said Perez was arrested on charges of assault in the second degree and domestic violence.

The DSD told 9News Perez has served as deputy there since 2016.

For more, view the story here through our Denver news partners.

