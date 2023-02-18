Woodland Park High School now has a boys swim team for the first time

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Woodland Park High School will now have a boys swim team after already having a girls team, according to the Woodland Park School District.

The announcement came Friday and the district said it's a great opportunity for the boys to compete at the high school level. The existing girls team had five members of the team participate in the State championship this past year.

The WPHS boys swim team will compete against other schools in the region. All interested students are encouraged to contact the WPHS athletic department with any questions by calling the school’s main line at 719-686-2067 and asking for the athletic department.