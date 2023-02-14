Coloradans asked to protect themselves and their pets as avian flu continues to circulate in state

COLORADO (KRDO) -- As avian flu continues to circulate across the state, health officials urge Coloradans to take steps in protecting themselves and their pets from the infection.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is monitoring the ongoing outbreak of the highly pathogenic avian flu in birds across Colorado and the United States. The ongoing outbreak began spring of 2022 and has affected wild, commercial, and backyard birds.

Additionally, Colorado Parks and Wildlife has found this current strain of avian flu in mammals. So far, a black bear and a mountain lion affected by the disease have died. Other similar suspected mammalian cases have been detected in the state, confirmatory testing is pending.

While the risk to humans currently is low, people should still avoid direct contact with wild birds. People are asked not to touch any dead birds, avoid direct contact with surfaces that appear to be contaminated with feces from wild or domestic birds, and- if possible - avoid tracking those materials home or to backyard flocks on shoes, gloves, or other items.

Over the weekend, the City of Trinidad temporarily closed Central Park after receiving reports of dead geese. The health department closed the park to remove the bodies. According to city officials, they've received a presumptive positive for Avian Flu for wildlife collected from the park, but haven't gotten official notice of positive results.

For residents of Trinidad, officials recommend using caution when at the now-open park or avoid the area if possible until further notice.

“The risk to humans is low, but avian flu is widespread in birds throughout the state right now. It is important to avoid wild birds and not handle or transport any sick, dead, or dying birds,” said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, State Epidemiologist in a press release. “This ongoing outbreak of avian flu presents a risk to all birds in Colorado, and people can take basic precautions to protect themselves, their pets, and backyard flocks.”

If you find three or more dead wild birds in a specific area within two weeks, notify your local Colorado Parks and Wildlife office.

People potentially exposed to avian flu should monitor themselves for ten days following exposure and contact their health care provider and their local public health agency if they experience any symptoms of avian flu — especially respiratory symptoms such as shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing.

Other symptoms can include:

Fever (temperature of 100ºF [37.8ºC] or greater) or feeling feverish.

Cough.

Sore throat.

Runny or stuffy nose.

Muscle or body aches.

Headaches.

Fatigue.

Pets, like cats or dogs, could also become infected with avian flu if they eat or are exposed to sick or dead birds infected with the virus or in an environment contaminated with the feces of infected birds.

If you think your pet has been exposed to avian flu and is showing symptoms of illness, contact your veterinarian and monitor yourself for symptoms.

Bird owners should protect their flocks by reducing the interactions between their birds and wild birds, increasing physical biosecurity measures, securing their birds’ food supply, monitoring their flocks for illness, and reporting any observed or suspicious illness to the State Veterinarian’s Office at 303-869-9130. Bird owners can learn more about protecting their birds from avian flu at ag.colorado.gov/hpai.

More information and frequently asked questions are available in English and Spanish.