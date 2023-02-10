8 people graduate from the 4th Judicial District Court’s ‘Recovery Court’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The 4th Judicial District Court offers Recovery Court to El Paso and Teller County offenders as an alternative to jail time. Thursday night, eight people graduated from the two-year-long program.

Officials with Recovery Court call it a cost-effective alternative to incarceration that also offers much-needed help for the offenders. The program is meant to help with substance abuse disorders and get people back on track.

The program requires defendants to complete at least two years of substance use disorder treatment, stay sober, comply with community service and employment requirements, make frequent court appearances, and pay fines.

The El Paso/Teller Counites Recovery Court was started back in 2001 as the second problem-solving drug court in Colorado. Now, there are more than 70 across the state.

Gene Edwards is a successful graduate of the program and said it's an opportunity to make a change.

"We can change and it's evident and we want to change if given the chance. Ya know they want to lock you up and throw away the key and you get out after five, six, or seven years. Dang, what did I learn in prison? They don't give you no classes that you can learn from or no therapy classes," Edwards said.

Recovery Court also mandates close probation supervision and regular drug testing.