New legislation passed in House aims to increase free rides on public transit, reduce cars on the road

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The House passed legislation on a preliminary vote Wednesday to improve the grant program that funds Colorado’s free transit rides during peak ozone season.

HB23-1101 supports the continuation of the Ozone Season Transit Grant Program which led to a rise in public transit ridership across Colorado, 20% to be exact.

One of the prime sponsors, Jennifer Bacon, D-Denver, said the bill will give more access to free transportation and curb the number of cars on the road.

“Our bill expands this successful free transit program to save Coloradans money on fares and further reduce the amount of harmful ground-level ozone pollution released. Our neighbors along the front range deal with some of the worst air quality in the state, and we’re making progress toward cleaning up our air with the free transit program,” said Bacon.

One of the other prime sponsors of the bill is democrat Stephanie Vigil from Colorado Springs.

“This legislation would improve the Ozone Season Transit Grant Program so more folks can take advantage of free rides. This successful program helps cut down on the number of cars on the road, saves Coloradans money, and works to improve our air quality,” Vigil said.

Last year, the state allocated $28 million toward free transit during ozone season to improve Colorado’s air quality.

The new house bill will utilize funding by allowing transit agencies to use the money during different months of the ozone season, roll over unspent money, and use the funding for outreach and education.