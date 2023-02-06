Ukrainian girls create paintings sold in Colorado Springs to help raise funds for their country

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thousands of miles away from Colorado Springs, three young Ukrainian girls are painting by candlelight portraits every day to sell in hopes of raising money for their fathers fighting in the war. Now, an uncle of one of the artists, a Colorado Springs resident, is helping them in their efforts.

Yevhenia, Nika and Alina, and Ian Darcy, an uncle to one of the girls, began fundraising using the paintings three days ago. They've already sold 20 paintings.

“We want the people to know what is happening about the war in Ukraine,” Yevhenia told KRDO.

"The money is going directly to these three young ladies," explained Darcy. "We have just been looking for every opportunity to help out in any way that we can."

The girls' paintings are on display inside the Phil Long Ford of Chapel Hills.

"Very often these young ladies end up in the basement of their homes. Often with no electricity so most of the time they're using candles and so many of these paintings were done with candlelight," said Darcy.

The goal is to help raise enough money for better military gear.

“All Ukrainian soldiers come back safe and alive,” said Alina.

“Some life proof jackets better quality than they have and some better shoes so they can go in the wet and cold weather and some jackets and other stuff that they need,” added Nika, a Ukrainian artist.

So far they've created around 50 paintings made by candlelight. Many carry meaningful stories behind them like 'Patron's story,' the heroic Ukraine dog.

"He has sniffed out I guess over a thousand different munitions and bombs and things that have been left behind by the Russians, so he is kind of a local hero, " added Darcy.

The paintings start at $4 apiece.

For all those who would like to donate, head on over to the Ford dealership at Chapel Hills in Colorado Springs.