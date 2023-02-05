Skip to Content
CBI seeking other possible victims connected to former Cripple Creek police officer

Colorado Bureau of Investigations

COLORADO, (KRDO) -- The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is investigating a former member of the Cripple Creek police department and said they believe there may be additional victims.

During the course of the investigation of Alexander Kenoyer, CBI agents said they discovered several explicit images and videos – possibly from the internet – of women who may have been photographed or filmed by Kenoyer without their consent. CBI said some victims may have been aware they were being photographed or filmed but unaware it was being shared on the internet.  

If you had contact with Kenoyer in his role as a member of law enforcement, and you believe there was inappropriate contact, you are asked to call 719-662-2662.

Kenoyer has been charged with

  • Unlawful Sexual Conduct by a Peace Officer – Intrusion or Penetration – While on Duty (Class 3 Felony)
  • Unlawful Sexual Conduct by a Peace Officer – Contact – While on Duty (Class 4 Felony)
  • Attempt to Influence a Public Servant (Class 4 Felony)
Riley Carroll

Riley Carroll

