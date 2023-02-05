Skip to Content
12-year-old boy steals mom’s Jeep in Security-Widefield, hasn’t been seen since

EPCSO

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 12 year-old boy is missing from Security-Widefield after he stole his mom's Jeep Sunday, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said the boy, named Romeo, has a history of running away. He stole his mom's car in the area of 4600 Ports Down Lane.

Romeo was last seen wearing a black sweater and blue jeans.

The car is described as a white 2014 Grand Cherokee CO plate: DCCA28. EPCSO said if you have any information to call 719-390-5555.

