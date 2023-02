COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A construction worker is in the hospital in serious condition after they fell 15 feet into a trench Satruday afternoon, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

(CSFD)

CSFD said they completed the trench rescue on the northeast side of town, near Black Forest Road and Research Parkway.

CSFD assisted Black Forest Fire Department in the rescue. The area is back open to traffic.