Car chase in southeast Colorado Springs ends in gunfire exchange

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Cars were chasing and shooting at each other Friday night in southeast Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Around 8:30 p.m. Friday CSPD said they received several 911 calls about the incident in the area of Fountain and Chelton.

Eventually, a car driven by a person who was uninvolved in the chase, was struck by gunfire. Police said no one was hurt.

CSPD said they are working to find who was involved.

Riley Carroll

Riley is a weekend anchor and reporter for KRDO.

