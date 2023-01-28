Car chase in southeast Colorado Springs ends in gunfire exchange

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Cars were chasing and shooting at each other Friday night in southeast Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Around 8:30 p.m. Friday CSPD said they received several 911 calls about the incident in the area of Fountain and Chelton.

Eventually, a car driven by a person who was uninvolved in the chase, was struck by gunfire. Police said no one was hurt.

CSPD said they are working to find who was involved.