CC Tigers ready for tough stretch

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado College hockey team has quite the challenge ahead.

CC will host #10 Western Michigan this weekend in a two-game set.

Next week, the Tigers play the Gold Pan Series against defending national champion Denver.

CC, off to its best start since joining the NCHC, is 10-11-1 this season. While they're 6-5-1 in conference play, the Tigers have not been above .500 since opening weekend when they swept Anchorage.

Coach Kris Mayotte continues to preach the "One game at a time" mantra, adding the Tigers have played even better than their record indicates.

He's also not short on confidence.

"I've been in some leagues where you're like, 'Oh, we just got to get through this weekend, and then we got a big weekend.' You know, this league doesn't allow you do that," Mayotte says. "Maybe teams do that with us. We'll catch them. We'll change that."