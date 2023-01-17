Stolen pigs, vehicle from family in Denver for National Western Stock Show found

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, the Denver Police Department announced a stolen truck and trailer containing two show pigs was found.

Sunday, police said someone had stolen a truck with a trailer attached from the 5900 block of North Tower Rd. The DPD said the trailer had two show pigs in it at the time of the theft.

According to 9News, the truck and pigs belonged to a Washington family that was in Denver for the National Western Stock Show. Miles Lee, 19, was in the city to compete in the Junior Market Swine Division Monday, which was his last year of eligibility before he ages out of the competition.

The family told 9News they were staying at a Comfort Inn and Suites on Tower Road. When they went out to feed the pigs Sunday morning, they discovered the truck, trailer, pigs, and generator to keep them warm was gone.

According to Denver Police, the pigs were safely recovered.