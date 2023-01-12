Pikes Peak United Way offering free tax services to qualifying community members

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pikes Peak United Way is again offering fee income tax service for qualifying filers.

Community members who make less than $60,000 qualify for the United Way's Vita Program, which offers volunteer income tax assistance.

Last year, the organization processed nearly 2,000 returns, and this year they're hoping to help even more families. To do that, they're going to need some extra help.

"So we don't have a ton of funding to support this program, so we can't pay accountants to file taxes for people. Luckily we have an incredible group of volunteers," said ...

You don't need to be an accountant to volunteer, though some experience helps. The organization will help you get the required IRS certification.

Fore more information, visit the Pikes Peak United Way.