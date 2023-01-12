Skip to Content
News
By
New
today at 9:10 PM
Published 9:23 PM

Pikes Peak United Way offering free tax services to qualifying community members

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pikes Peak United Way is again offering fee income tax service for qualifying filers.

Community members who make less than $60,000 qualify for the United Way's Vita Program, which offers volunteer income tax assistance.

Last year, the organization processed nearly 2,000 returns, and this year they're hoping to help even more families. To do that, they're going to need some extra help.

"So we don't have a ton of funding to support this program, so we can't pay accountants to file taxes for people. Luckily we have an incredible group of volunteers," said ...

You don't need to be an accountant to volunteer, though some experience helps. The organization will help you get the required IRS certification.

Fore more information, visit the Pikes Peak United Way.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content