Colorado Department of Education: Graduation and dropout rates up in 2022

COLORADO (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Education released new data this week showing both four-year graduation rates and high school dropout rates have increased since the 2021 school year.

The four-year graduation rate for the class of 2022 was 82.3%, which is a slight increase from 2021, according to the CDE. A total of 56,284 students graduated in four years, which was 442 more students than in 2021.

The four-year graduation rate in Colorado has improved by 9.9 percentage points since 2010, but it's important to note the state changed how the data were reported that year as well.

“Graduation is the ultimate goal in K-12 education because it’s the launch pad for success in a career or with postsecondary education,” said Katy Anthes, Colorado’s education commissioner. “I’m so excited that last year more kids than ever graduated from Colorado public schools, with increased graduation expectations and despite the challenges of the pandemic.

When it comes to the dropout rate, the state’s 2021-22 overall dropout rate is 2.2%. That's an increase of 0.4 percentage points from 2021 and the first time the dropout rate increased since 2015, according to the CDE.

In total, the state said they saw 10,524 students in grades seven through 12 drop out in the 2021-22 school year. A total of 48.1% of districts reported their dropout rates were higher in 2021-22 than in 2020-21.